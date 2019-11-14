Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.10% of Acceleron Pharma worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 278,068 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,902,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,983,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 381,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 141,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLRN stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other news, VP Adam M. Veness sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $37,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $153,318.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,422 shares of company stock worth $969,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

