Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of FibroGen worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 14.1% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FibroGen by 24.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in FibroGen by 260.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGEN opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.77 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,757,063.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,467,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,201 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $132,457.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,756 shares of company stock worth $3,644,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

