Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 46,000 Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

UEIC stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $824.57 million, a PE ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $64,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl E. Vogel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,942 shares of company stock valued at $907,116. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

