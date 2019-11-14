Mackay Shields LLC Buys 1,347 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $151.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.38.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

