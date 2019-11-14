Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 3,970 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 367.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 354.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

In other news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

