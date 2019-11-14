Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 26,400 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.25% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,043,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Frank W. Baier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,837.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.