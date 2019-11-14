Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 25,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.64. 197,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,803. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

