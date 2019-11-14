Lorne Park Capital Partners (CVE:LPC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc (CVE:LPC)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 20,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 million and a P/E ratio of 26.84.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners (CVE:LPC)

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc, through with its subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management Inc, provides investment management and wealth management services in Canada. It serves individuals, estates, trusts, endowments, and foundations. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

