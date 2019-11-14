Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.14.

Shares of TSE:L traded down C$1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.61. 293,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,593. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$57.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Sarah Ruth Davis sold 19,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total transaction of C$1,445,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,082.50. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.77, for a total value of C$225,592.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$715,638.86. Insiders have sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,048 over the last three months.

Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

