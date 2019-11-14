Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

LIVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Livexlive Media stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 437.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $32,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 64,663 shares of company stock valued at $153,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

