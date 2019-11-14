Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,070 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.94.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $166,549.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,446.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $904,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,795 shares of company stock worth $5,332,088 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.62. 44,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,980. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.