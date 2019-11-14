Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LQMT)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 801,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 612,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

