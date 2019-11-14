Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €200.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) price target on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €176.00 ($204.65).

Shares of ETR LIN traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €189.45 ($220.29). The company had a trading volume of 588,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €176.72 and its 200-day moving average is €173.03. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1-year high of €184.80 ($214.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

