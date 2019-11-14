Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,608.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Life Storage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 165,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LSI traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,653. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The business had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 72.60%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

