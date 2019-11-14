Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “
Several other research firms have also recently commented on FWONK. ValuEngine cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 247,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,196,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile
Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
