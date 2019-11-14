Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given New $135.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

LBRDK opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.72. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $68.47 and a 12-month high of $120.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.34 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

