Liberty Braves Group Series A’s (BATRA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
