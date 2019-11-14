Liberty Braves Group Series A’s (BATRA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the second quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 113.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the second quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

