Ledger Susan St. Sells 8,096 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at $26,317,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 123,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,257. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average is $123.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,815,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,094,000 after purchasing an additional 217,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Splunk by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,517 shares of the software company’s stock worth $176,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,101 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

