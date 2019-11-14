Laurence J. Hueth Sells 6,840 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Laurence J. Hueth sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $121,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.51. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 15.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Northwest BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

