Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 5,000 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $217,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PCRX stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after acquiring an additional 104,428 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,956 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,301,000 after acquiring an additional 306,129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after acquiring an additional 531,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

