La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Trading Down 5.8% on Disappointing Earnings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.30, 520,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 798,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.12% and a negative net margin of 891.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LJPC. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

