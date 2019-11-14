Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Up 10.4%

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares traded up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $24.94, 175,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 128,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.41% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

