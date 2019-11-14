KUN Price Tops $4.47 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, KUN has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. KUN has a market cap of $8,943.00 and approximately $719.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN token can now be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00051367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00242713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.01462293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00147263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.