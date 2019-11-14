Kroger (KR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kroger (NYSE: KR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/14/2019 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2019 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

11/12/2019 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

11/6/2019 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2019 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00.

10/10/2019 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

9/24/2019 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,570.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $120,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,323 shares of company stock worth $3,537,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

