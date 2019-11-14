Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.05

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 32341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke Ahold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

