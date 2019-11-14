KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the September 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 414,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Strs Ohio grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 27,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,681. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.58%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.