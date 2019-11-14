Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) Short Interest Down 80.4% in October

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the September 30th total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KGJI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 31,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Kingold Jewelry has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

