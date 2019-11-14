Kier Group (LON:KIE) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kier Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 291.40 ($3.81).

Shares of LON KIE traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 87.65 ($1.15). The company had a trading volume of 1,355,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,724. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 895.74 ($11.70). The stock has a market cap of $142.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.96.

In related news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £20,403.38 ($26,660.63). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 362 shares of company stock valued at $44,940.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

