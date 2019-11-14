Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Denny’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.09. Denny’s Corp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,525,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $308,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

