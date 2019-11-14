Keybank National Association OH Takes $690,000 Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 32.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 15.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $376.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.72. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $319.51 and a 12 month high of $426.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total value of $847,071.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

