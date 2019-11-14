Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,125 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,483,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 669,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 375 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

