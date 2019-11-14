Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,694 Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 3,384.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,865,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

