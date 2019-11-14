Keybank National Association OH Sells 22,900 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 54,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Valvoline by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

VVV stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.