Keybank National Association OH Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Twitter were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cascend Securities cut their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.61.

TWTR stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $307,424.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,823. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

