Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Acquires $102,865.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $102,865.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,699.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
KDP opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $32.00.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 376,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 309,203 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.61.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
