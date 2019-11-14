Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Acquires $102,865.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $102,865.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,699.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KDP opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 376,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 309,203 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

