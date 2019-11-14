Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCAP. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.75 ($69.48).

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

Corestate Capital stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €32.55 ($37.85). 62,573 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.02. Corestate Capital has a fifty-two week low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a fifty-two week high of €41.75 ($48.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.