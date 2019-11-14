Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.73

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

KEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kenon from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kenon by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kenon by 41.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Kenon by 22.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 221,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

