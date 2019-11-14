Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 972.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 112,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Kemper Corp has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,671. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

