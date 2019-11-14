Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of NYSE KDMN traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,099,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 532,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 184,364 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kadmon by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.