Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.
Shares of NYSE KDMN traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,099,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22.
Kadmon Company Profile
Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.
