Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 185.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Just Group from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Just Group from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.29 ($1.40).

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 66.65 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.24. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.30 ($1.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $701.27 million and a P/E ratio of -51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

