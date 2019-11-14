Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 261.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 2,465,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,960. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $237,842,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

