JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €38.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGO. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.39 ($45.80).

Shares of SGO opened at €36.42 ($42.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €36.50. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

