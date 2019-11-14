Joules (LON:JOUL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 219.25 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), 110,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 88,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.07).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Joules in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Joules in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. The company has a market cap of $196.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

