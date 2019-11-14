John A. Luke, Jr. Sells 41,206 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stock

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 509.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth $3,374,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Westrock by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Westrock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

