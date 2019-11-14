Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jiayin Group an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Jiayin Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

JFIN opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.17 million and a P/E ratio of 17.73.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $92.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.