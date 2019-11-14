Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

JRSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

