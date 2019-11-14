Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €29.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JEN has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.53 ($32.01).

Jenoptik stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €27.94 ($32.49). The company had a trading volume of 178,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1-year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

