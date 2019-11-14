Jeffrey D. Ansell Sells 20,000 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SWK opened at $155.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.54 and a 52 week high of $162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,464.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,362,000 after buying an additional 1,046,377 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,641,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 862,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,679,000 after buying an additional 311,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,053,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

