JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 890.75 ($11.64).

LON:JD traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 746.80 ($9.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,380,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 795.40 ($10.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 754.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 654.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

