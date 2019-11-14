Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 471 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period.

EFAD stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

